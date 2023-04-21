SIOUX CITY — The week of April 17 was a big one for Sioux City Symphony.

On April 20, the next season was announced and on April 22, the current season wraps up with “Aladdin in Concert”. Sioux City native and Aladdin director Ron Clements will be in attendance.

Clements, who retired after a 45-year career with Disney, worked at KCAU 9 while attending high school at Bishop Heelan High School. KCAU 9 had a chance to sit down with the academy award nominee. Clements said experiencing Aladdin at the Orpheum, with a live orchestra, will be very special.

“I’ve never seen it performed with a live orchestra with the movie. I’ve seen some other films in l-a like that but I’ve never seen any that I’ve worked on so I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be really cool and emotional for me,” said Clements.

Tickets for Saturday night’s performance are available at the Orpheum box office. Doors open at 6:30 with the performance to follow at 7:30.