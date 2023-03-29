SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The former county attorney for Dickinson County, Iowa, has pleaded guilty to public intoxication.

According to court documents, Amy Zenor, 39, of submitted her written plea to the simple misdemeanor on Thursday, March 23, with a judgment order accepting the plea on Friday. Zenor was also sentenced to pay a $150 fine and court costs. She will not serve any jail time as part of her plea.

Zenor served as the county attorney when the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted on November 10, 2022, that Zenor was found intoxicated in the courthouse. She was charged with public intoxication and not placed in the county jail due to safety concerns.

Zenor later submitted her resignation in December, going into effect on January 2, 2023. Later that January, the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to appoint Steven Goodlow as the new Dickinson County Attorney.