DANBURY, Iowa (KCAU) — Danbury’s former city clerk has pleaded not guilty to allegations that she stole from the city while working as city clerk.

Stacy Rockdaschel, 31, was arrested on October 3 after a warrant was issued for her arrest alleging that she misused the City of Danbury’s funds while working as city clerk.

Rockdaschel was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft after an audit report released by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand revealed that during the time that Rockdaschel worked for the City of Danbury, approximately $177,468.44 was misused.

A criminal complaint stated that Rockdaschel had made more than 1,500 personal purchases using the city’s credit card.

On Thursday, Rockdaschel pleaded not guilty to the charges.