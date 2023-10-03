DANBURY, Iowa (KCAU) — The former Danbury City Clerk accused of misusing the city’s money has been arrested on criminal charges.

According to court documents, the former Danbury city clerk, Stacy Rocell Rockdashel, 31, had been arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant. She was being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $25,000.

Rockdashel was charged with charges of ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft, class B and C felonies respectively.

The charges come after Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand released a report Monday of an investigation into transactions Rockdaschel made during her time as Dancury city clerk. The auditor’s reports stated that his office identified $177,468.44 of improper disbursements, $32,178.44 of unsupported disbursements, and $26,500 of estimated undeposited collections.

Rockdaschel served part-time as the city clerk from March 19, 2020, to May 11, 2022, according to court documents. As the city clerk, Rockdaschel was responsible for the city’s accounting involving money paid to the city and had authorization to make purchases on behalf of the city.

Woodbury County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Rockdaschel Monday.

A criminal complaint states that Rockdashel “made over 1500 personal purchases using the City’s credit card.” In total, Rockdashel is accused of spending between $177,468.44 and $209,646.88 on the city’s credit card “for her own personal benefit.” The auditor’s reports listed improper disbursements and improper charges were done through Paypal, social media vendors, Venmo, and Amazon

Court documents add that Rockdashel used the city’s checking account to pay for the credit card bills for her unauthorized purchases.

Documents state that “[d]uring this time period, the defendant owned and operated a clothing boutique called Dasch Boutique that she shut down in July 2022 shortly after she no longer had access to the City’s credit card.”

The complaint ends with saying Rockdaschel “would have been able to continue to use the City’s credit card and checking account for her own personal purchases,” if not for concerns over her job performance not being brought to attention.