Former city council member expected to pay millions for environmental crimes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Sioux City City Council member has been sentenced for environmental crimes.

Court documents said former councilman Aaron Rochester, of Sioux City, was convicted of one count of unlawful storage of hazardous waste and one count of transportation of hazardous waste.

The counts stem from June 2015 to January 2017, where documents reported Rochester stored and transported hazardous waste illegally for his business called Recycletronics.

Environmental Protection Agency representatives reported in 2018 that they believed debris piles connected to Recycletronics were contaminating the ground and groundwater with lead.

Rochester faced a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum fine of up to $50,000 for each day of the violation, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 3 years probation and must pay $4,055,978.64 (minus $2,000) in restitution. He will also be required to have 3 years of supervised release and serve his community for at least 100 hours.