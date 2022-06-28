OTTAWA, Kan. (KCAU) — A former Briar Cliff University wrestler was found murdered in Kansas on Sunday.

According to a release from the Ottawa, Kansas, Police Department, officers were dispatched to a stabbing in the 700 block of West 11th Street around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival officers and deputies located a deceased male inside a residence from an apparent stab wound. The victim is identified as Dalton Presley, 29, of Ottawa.

Another person, identified as Anthony Alvarado, 29, of Ottawa, who resided in the home was detained at the scene and later transported to the Ottawa Police Department for further investigation.

Alvarado was later arrested for second-degree murder and is being held in the Franklin County Adult Detention Center and being held pending formal charges filed by the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

The scene is currently under investigation by the OPD and Franklin County, KS – Sheriff’s Office.

Briar Cliff Wrestling posted a memorial to Presley on their Facebook page, saying in part that he “left an impression on everyone who crossed your path.”