Former Briar Cliff professor reads poetry at Betty Strong Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of creative minds gathered at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on Sunday.

Where former Briar Cliff professor Jeanne Emmons presented a reading of her poems titled “Home: It’s where they have to take you in”, about 30 people attended the reading. Emmons says poetry is a way people can feel together.

“I’m hoping people will find commonality and emotions that they can connect with, that’s what, to me, poetry is about sharing those kinds of things,” said Poet, Jeanne Emmons

Happening next week at the center, history of the five-string banjo.