Former BCU student pleads guilty to felony forgeries in prostitution case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Briar Cliff University student made a deal in court Tuesday, entering a guilty plea to two forgery charges in exchange for five counts of prostitution being dropped.

Davion Sandifer, 20, of Austin, Texas, also pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal transmission of an infectious disease, a serious misdemeanor, in a written plea as part of the plea agreement.

The charges stem from October when Sandifer paid five men to engage in sexual activities with fraudulent checks ranging from $30,000 to $600,000.

Judge Tod Deck questioned Sandifer in court, to verify what Sandifer was pleading guilty to.

Judge Deck: "… And did you know that that act would facilitate a fraud or injury?"

Davion Sandifer: "Yes sir."

Deck: "Why don't you tell me what it is that you did that makes you believe that you are guilty of count four of forgery, a class D felony."

Sandifer: "I did in fact create a check at was non-existent to manipulate an individual."

A sentencing date has been set for February 11, 2020, but according to the plea agreement, Sandifer will make restitution to his victims and the State of Iowa for court costs.