Former Armstrong clerk surrenders at Emmet County Courthouse in relation to public official wrongdoing investigation

Kate Staton. Photo courtesy of the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office.

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials said a fifth person has been taken into custody involving an investigation of wrongdoings of current and former public Armstrong officials.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, former City Clerk Mary Staton was charged with one count of third degree theft and one count of tampering with records after surrendering herself in at the Emmet County Courthouse on Tuesday.

This charge stems from an investigation into the wrongdoings of City of Armstrong current and former officials.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case at the request of the local county attorney due to a potential conflict of interest.

