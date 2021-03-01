Former Armstrong clerk pleads guilty to theft, tampering

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Armstrong city clerk is pleading guilty to multiple charges after her involvement in public official wrongdoings.

According to a written arraignment, former City Clerk Mary Staton is pleading guilty to her charges of third-degree theft and one count of tampering with records.

The charges stem from an investigation into the wrongdoings of the City of Armstrong current and former officials.

Stanton, along with Mayor Greg Buum, police chief Craig Merrill, city clerk Tracie Lang, and former city clerk Connie Thackery were charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses in 21-count joint trial information approved by the Emmet County District Court.

The plea was written on March 1.