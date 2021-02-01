Former 185th Iowa Air National Guard commander dies at 78

Dennis Swanstrom, the commander of Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air National Guard unit from 1987 through 1998, has passed away.

Dennis Swanstrom, 78, died on Saturday in Omaha after a long battle with cancer.

Swanstrom, who was an active member of the Siouxland community, guided the 185th for 11 years and retired with almost 33 years of military service.

He had lived in Omaha with family since leaving Sioux City.

Visitation will be in Omaha at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church on February 5 from 4-7 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m.

Funeral mass will be on February 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the same location.

St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church is located on 16701 S. Street in Omaha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dennis’ honor to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation by mail to P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502 or at the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation’s website.

Memorials can also be sent to St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church or VNA Hospice by mail to 12565 West Center Road, Suite 100 Omaha, Nebraska 68144, or at the VNA website.

St. Stephen’s will live stream the service here.