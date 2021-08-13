Forklift hits fire sprinkler at Retail Rebel, causes system to go off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews were called to Retail Rebel on Friday after a forklift hit a sprinkler, causing the sprinkler system to go off.

Crews were called to Retail Rebel at 4380 Sergeant Road Friday afternoon for a fire alarm. Fire officials escorted shoppers out of the store.

An official told KCAU 9 that a forklift had hit a sprinkler, causing the system to go off. Crews worked on draining excess water out of the building. Officials are not sure how much water filled up the store.

There were no injuries, but the water did cause some minor damage to the floor.

A fire official said the store wouldn’t be closed for long.