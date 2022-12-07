SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City has announced Foreigner has the first band to be a part of their Battery Park summer concert series.

Foreigner has released multiple multi-platinum albums and has had 16 Top 30 hits since they formed in 1976. According to the Hard Rock, the band ranks as one of the most popular rock acts in the world.

Known for hits such as “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and many others such as the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” the Hard Rock states that Foreigner has more Top 10 songs than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac. The release from the Hard Rock also states that they receive about 15 million streams per week.

Foreigner announced in November that they have a Farewell Tour scheduled to begin on July 6, 2023.

The performance at the Hard Rock is scheduled for May 13, 2023 and tickets will go on sale Friday. Tickets will be available online or in-person at the Rock Shop. Battery Park shows are open to all ages.

Other shows to take place at the Hard Rock in the coming months include Jamie Kennedy, Tommy Davidson, One Night with the King, Hard East, and Powerman 5000, as well as a New Year’s Eve Bash with the Spazmatics.