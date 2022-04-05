SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Both high winds and dry conditions are not a combination you’d like to have, but over the next couple of days, that seems unavoidable.

The whistle of wind is already filling Siouxland, affecting all who venture outside. That includes truck drivers.

“When you’re driving in the wind and it’s real heavy like this, it’s hard to control a truck even loaded, let alone empty. And you’re really tired at the end of the day from fighting that wind all day long,” Truck Driver Gary James said.

Drivers like Gary James say these driving conditions aren’t only a concern for truckers.

“When you’re empty, it can blow your truck and trailer over in high gust winds. I’ve seen it blow trucks over, blow them into the other lanes. Cars get beside us and ride beside us for too long, and that wind gust hits us, there’s nothing we can do,” James said.

Something James has experienced throughout his 35 year trucking career.

“In Montana, I was going out there in a blizzard and the wind, I was empty and the wind was blowing my truck and trailer and my trailer literally slid sideways,” James said.

However, the wind isn’t only a concern for drivers.

“Now we have high winds, we also have pretty much low water. Even though it rained the last couple of days, it’s not enough precipitation to get the ground moist and prevent fire. So with high winds, dry conditions, a small fire can become a big fire quickly,” South Sioux City Fire Chief Terry Johnson said.

Chief Johnson says in these kinds of conditions, everyone can play a part in staying safe.

“One, don’t burn outside. Two, pick up debris and make sure that, you know, anything loose isn’t laying around, it’s not going to blow and hurt somebody or fly into the road and cause an accident. Those are the major things. And just be smart about it,” Chief Johnson said.

If you do decide to hop on the highway, James has a warning for you.

“If you’re going to get out there and drive on the highways, and you’re coming up to a truck, get on past him. Don’t wait. Don’t wait beside him. It can kill you,” James said.