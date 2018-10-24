Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies with showers moving into the region. The low temperature will be in the mid 40s – not too cold!
Tomorrow is going to be cloudy, cool, and wet with showers throughout much of the day. Don’t forget the umbrella! The bulk of the rain will happen in the morning and early afternoon before tapering off toward evening. Rain amounts are likely to fall between a quarter and half an inch. The high temperature is expected to peak in the low to mid 50s.
Friday we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the high temperature back near 60. A quiet pattern will stay in place for the weekend and most of next week. There’s another opportunity at showers coming our way on Halloween next Wednesday.
Have a nice night.
Forecast – NE & SD: Oct 24, 2018
