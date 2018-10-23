Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and a seasonably cool low temperature of 30 degrees.
Tomorrow look for increasing clouds and a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s. A light SSE breeze will be present with the wind blowing at 10 to 20 MPH.
On Thursday we have a good chance of rain with amounts likely near a quarter of an inch of precipitation. Rain will be at its heaviest during the morning and afternoon before tapering off toward evening. Thursday will also be the coolest day of the coming week with a high just over 50.
We’ll tear away the cloud cover little-by-little in the extended forecast with temperatures climbing back up to about 60 degrees this weekend. Sunshine will carry over into the start of the next work week with highs in the upper 50s as we approach the end of October.
Have a nice night!
Forecast – NE & SD: Oct 23, 2018
