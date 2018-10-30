Evening Forecast - Iowa: Oct 29, 2018
Breezy Sunday, but pleasant temperatures
October 29, 2018 - Expect overnight lows in the mid and upper 30s across much of the region. South winds tomorrow will help push the mercury into the upper 60s across much of western IA. Enjoy the warmer weather because cooler 50s will be more likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
