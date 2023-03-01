SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A member of the Siouxland Humane Society celebrated a big milestone. Kelly Erie has been with the non-profit for 30 years.

Erie started as a part time kennel cleaner for the Humane Society back in March of 1993 and in that time, she has helped tens of thousands of pets. She now serves as the Volunteer and Public Relations Manager for the more than 600 volunteers. Co-workers surprised Erie with a party Wednesday morning as well as an award for her dedication to the mission.

KCAU 9 News spoke with her about what makes her want to keep showing up.

“Because they need that, they need somebody that is going to be for them and help them find their forever loving home and rescue them and that’s why I’m here, for the animals,” said Erie.

Congratulations to Kelly Erie and as always, the Humane Society is open six days a week for Siouxlanders in the market for a four-legged friend.