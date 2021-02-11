For $20, Tyson Events Center, Orpheum Theatre offering personalized Valentine marquee messages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you are looking to get someone a gift for Valentine’s Day, perhaps you can show how much you love them by renting a digital slide on the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre outdoor marquee and let them display a Valentine message for your loved one.

Love in Lights will give Siouxlanders the opportunity to post a special Valentine’s Day message to your friend, family member, or loved one on the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre outdoor marquees for Valentine’s weekend.

Valentine’s Day slides will run continuously from 12 p.m. February 13 until midnight on February 14. Slides will run on the Tyson Events Center, and personalized messages will run on the Orpheum Theatre marquee.



Each slide will run for 10 seconds, with the timing depending on the total number of slides running.

A team member will be in touch to coordinate which template you would like to use, and a personalized message, max 80 characters, to run.



Tickets are selling for $20.

Siouxlanders who wish to show their love to a special someone are asked to not use this opportunity to advertise products or services and not use profane language.

If you want more information or want to buy a ticket, click here.