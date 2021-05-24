Footgolf tournament helps encourage youth sport participation

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunday was a hot day for a walk, or a game of golf, or if you were really feeling like it, a game of foot-golf.

The Sioux City Future Stars hosted a footgolf tournament to sponsor young athletes to be able to play in youth sports, the group’s mission is to increase youth sport participation in any sport possible.

Betsey Wanderscheid with the Sioux City Future Stars said they believe it helps students excel even more in the classroom and gives young athletes a better head start before high school.

“The more students are involded and connected, the better they will do in High School and feel involved and participate in the various activities as they grow older,” Wanderscheid said.

The group was able to raise around $3000 at the tournament.