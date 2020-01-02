Football fans fill local sports bars for big day of college football bowl games

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It wouldn’t be New Year’s Day without more college football.

With most folks off, sports bars and other entertainment spots were enjoying a busy day on Wednesday.

Four college bowl games, including the Rose Bowl, were on the schedule making for an early start to the day.

Workers at Bob Roe’s Point After telling KCAU 9 that they served up about 6,500 wings and 300 pizzas on Wednesday.

Five bowl games remain on the college football schedule as well as the BCS Championship game between Clemson and LSU on January 13.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories