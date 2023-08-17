SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women that were allegedly involved in a crash that resulted in a gas leak.

At 4:51 p.m. on Tuesday, officials were called to the 1300 block of Lewis Boulevard after a vehicle struck the side of a building.

Officials learned that the vehicle lost control, and hit the building multiple times, causing significant damage. During the incident, the car also hit a natural gas line, which caused a leak to happen and required the response of a hazmat team.

MidAmerican Energy was called to stop that leak. Police noted that the women fled on foot once first responders arrived on the scene.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to call the Siouxland Crime Stoppers hotline at 712-258-8477.