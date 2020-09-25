Free pork distribution taking place in October for Siouxland families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A truckload of pork quarter loins is going to be distributed to Siouxlanders on October 1.

In an effort to help and ongoing efforts during the pandemic, the Lynch Family Foundation and Premium Iowa Pork donated the pork to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The food bank is working with Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA to distribute the pork to families at the Mercy Field in the parking lot in Lewis and Clark Park at 3400 Line Drive in Sioux City.

The distribution will begin on at 9 a.m. on October 1 and end when the donation has been fully distributed. No appointments are needed.

The Lynch Family Foundation said they hope to ease any worry by helping food banks.

“We hope to not only help feed those set back in these trying times but also add support to the pork industry and producers. We are so very happy we are able to help those in need in the Food Bank of Siouxland area. The Lynch Family Foundation would also like to thank all the generous donations received from our vendors, customers and supporters to aide in ‘Putting Pork in Pantries’,” they said.

Valerie Petersen, the Food Bank of Siouxland’s development director, said they distributed the most pounds of food in their history.

“We wouldn’t be able to keep up with this amplified need without the support of organizations like The Lynch Family Foundation, Premium Iowa Pork and the YMCA. We are so grateful for their support,” Petersen said.

For more information on the Food Bank of Siouxland, visit their website.