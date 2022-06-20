SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Horse races visited a South Sioux City race track over the weekend.

“This is my second time coming, and I’ve really enjoyed the first time, so I know I had to come back out once again,” said Jiganti Cassell.

Ho-Chunk Inc. hosted three horse races for visitors to enjoy Sunday afternoon. The company is required to host races at least once a year to maintain its horse racing license.

“Today, it’s a family fun event, you know. This isn’t just for adults only. I mean watching these, I mean these animals are so amazing to watch them run, what they can do, how powerful they are. So, even if you’re not gambling, just to come out here and watch them is amazing,” Steven Koehler said.

Food vendors were located all along the track, and wagering was available on all races.

Horse racing has been a longtime Siouxland activity, and plans are in the works to expand Atokad Park.

“There’s not enough land here to do what we’re planning on doing, so we’re moving over by Highway 20. When we build a permanent facility with a full-blown track, and everything associated with it, and also a casino,” said Ho-Chunk Inc.’s CEO Lance Morgan.

Ho-Chunk plans to start new horse racing projects in Omaha and Lincoln. Morgan said once those projects are underway, work will begin on the proposed South Sioux City location.