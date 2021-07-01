Food vendors gear up for Saturday in the Park weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time, music lovers are getting two nights of entertainment at Saturday in the Park, which means food vendors will be serving twice as much grub.

Food vendors said preparing for a two-day festival is definitely more of a challenge, especially with supplies hard to come by.

“We brought about 300-plus racks of ribs so we shouldn’t run out and we have a couple hundred pounds of pulled pork,” said Robert Rivers.

Rivers is a first-time Saturday in the Park vendor, but has served crowds of more than 50,000 before. He said getting ready took longer than expected.

“A lot, days of prep, literally. It’s all based on how much you can do a minute and how many minutes are in the show, so you got to just multiply that and hope you figured correctly,” Rivers said.

Rivers said he can sell between 700-1,000 sandwiches a day with nearly 300 pounds of meat. He said preparing a single rack of ribs takes about four hours, so it has taken days to prepare the meats, while making sure it stays fresh for customers.

Dan Stapleton, the owner of Stapleton’s Concessions, said he has a different method.

“You can’t get too big of a menu or it’s just too hard to keep up with crowds,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton said he’s not new to the food vending world.

“You know, we’ve been doing this 32 years now and it’s kind of a nice assembly line we have going on, I mean, we’re used to it. We can keep up with whatever the crowd throws at us,” Stapleton said.

Some food options you can look forward to here, Indian tacos, burritos, barbecue and treats, like mini donuts, funnel cakes and make-it-yourself shaved ice.

“It’s not that tough after we’ve been doing it this long, the busier we are the better,” said Stapleton.

“This is the gravy, this is the fun part,” Rivers said.

Prices may be higher because of recent shortages. Vendors are having trouble getting raw materials and had to increase their prices in order to keep up.

