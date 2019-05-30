Food trucks prepare for health inspections before Food Truck Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City’s “Food Truck Friday” is just one day away and food truck operators and food inspectors are preparing to keep crowds safe before they serve food in Downtown Sioux City.

Ivy Bremer, a health inspector with the Siouxland District Health Department, described why they inspect food trucks before the big event.

“Our ultimate goal is to really have them understand the importance of food safety and what their role is in disease prevention,” said Bremer.

More than 15 food trucks are expected to be in Pearl Street Park Friday, serving a variety of food choices from savory to sweet. Daniel Topete, the promotion’s manager of Taqueria El Buen Gusto, explained how their business has prepared for this event.

“This is going to be our first year. We gave the person that was in charge of the event a call, and he gave us a chance to participate this year, so we’re pretty excited about it. We cleaned it off and we got everything ready. We got all of our equipment and our gloves as well as our thermometers and everything,” said Topete.

While food trucks are stocking up for the event, they’re also preparing to pass a 57 point health inspection so that they can serve.

“Some things we look for during an inspection are foodborne illness risk factors and these are items that would include personal hygiene and employee sickness improper cooking temperatures, improper holding temperatures,” said Bremer.

It’s a job that Siouxland health inspectors said will help keep customers healthy and happy.

Food Truck Friday will begin Friday, May 31 and will continue every Friday until August 23. The event is open to the public at 11 a.m. and closes at 1:30 p.m.