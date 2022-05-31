SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Food Truck Fridays returns for a 7th season.

According to a release, Sioux City Food Truck Fridays will begin the 2022 season at Pearl Street Park on June 3.

The release indicated that the 7th season is expected to run for 13 weeks (about 3 months) from June 3 to August 26. The upcoming event will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in downtown Sioux City. The park was said to have abundant seating, grassy areas for picnic lunches, and kid-friendly features.

The season will feature 10 trucks including new and returning food trucks with additional spots that may be added further into the season.

“It’s been incredible to see Siouxland’s food truck scene rapidly develop over the past 7 years,” said Volunteer Organizer Sam Burrish, “The scene continues to thrive and evolve at the event and across Siouxland. Food culture and entrepreneurship are important to our vibrant community. We’re excited to continue highlighting downtown Sioux City with this event.”

The release stated that many food truck operators have upgraded or added a second truck as well as the addition of new food trucks.

The release also noted that the volunteer organizers and sponsors make the event possible, and the 2022 season is presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods in collaboration with Downtown Partners and the City of Sioux City.