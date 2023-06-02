SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 8th annual Food Truck Fridays has returned to downtown Sioux City.

Each Friday throughout the summer, 10 food trucks will be on the scene at Pearl Street Park at 7th and Pearl Streets. Trucks will be running from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Additional spots may open if the demand is there as the season goes on.

The event has developed into a way of bringing people from across the city together.

“I think anytime you can have an event where you bring lots of people from lots of different places together to enjoy food especially, it’s a really neat thing to have in your city so I’m thankful to have this in Sioux City,” said Melissa Nelson, a Food Truck Friday attendee.

Food Truck Fridays will host its last event on August 25. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. each week.