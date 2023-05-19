SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Food Truck Fridays will be returning to Sioux City starting June 2.

The popular weekly food truck event will be returning to the Pearl Street Park at 7th and Pearl in downtown Sioux City.

Food trucks will visit the park every Friday for 13 weeks. Trucks will be running from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. beginning June 2 until August 25.

Food Truck Fridays is now entering its 8th season and will be featuring up to 10 food trucks each week this year. Additional spots may open if the demand is there as the season goes on.

“Not only has Sioux City Food Truck Fridays fostered the growth of the local food truck scene, but it has also become a great place to enjoy lunch outdoors, Guests will experience abundant seating, grass areas for picnic-style lunches, and kid-friendly features at the beautiful Pearl Street Park,” Food Truck Fridays staff said in a release.

The Food Truck Fridays Facebook page will update every week with a list of available trucks and menus for that week’s event.

If you own a Food Truck and would like to participate in Food Truck Fridays, you can get more information here.