SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Food trucks are popular across Siouxland, and this Friday, a big food-focused event will be returning to Sioux City.

Food Truck Fridays will kick of their 7th season on the corner of 7th and Pearl Street at 11 a.m.

The first of 13 weekly events will feature ten food trucks. Eight of them will be attending every week but the remaining two trucks will be on rotation so that there will be a bit of a variety every week.

“Creates a built-in audience, a lot of foot traffic, a lot of recognition so to someone that has a food truck or is looking to start a food truck, you know, having all of that in one place is really helpful for exposure and business,” said Sam Burrish.

Food Truck Fridays updates the list of food trucks for the week as well as their menus. For more information visit their Facebook page.