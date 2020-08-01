‘Food Truck Fridays’ kicks off

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a two-month delay, a Sioux City summertime classic is back.

Hundreds gathered Friday at Pearl Street Park as ‘Food Truck Fridays’ vendors officially opened for business.

“I’ve been waiting for it–you can tell all these people have been waiting for it, I think it’s great for the businesses, for the community,” Sioux City resident Gigo Guerrero said.

“I was able to bring my kids out here to experience it–they’d never experienced it before, so it was kind of nice,” Sioux City resident David Devall said.

But this year is not without its changes.

“People are understanding. The event does look and feel different, and we are all learning, and trying to do the best that we can,” volunteer co-organizer Sam Burrish said.

Only eight food trucks lined the streets–about half the normal number. Organizers are also asking customers to wear masks, and refrain from gathering in close quarters–changes that are getting mixed reviews.

“Well, it’s not real good that you can’t sit down, ’cause these tables are kind of neat, but it is what it is,” Sioux City resident Mike Griggs said.

“I don’t think that they should have the tables blocked off. I think that it should be the people’s choice to sit down if they want,” Nikki Morey, owner of Sweet Treats, said.

Morey says another guideline is personal for her.

“I don’t like the mask[s] because I have asthma, and it’s hard to breathe,” Morey said.

Others say they’re just glad they can do business this summer.

“I was pretty bummed that we weren’t able to start right away, or start the season off like we always do back in June. The fact that we’re here right now means a lot,” Tyson Sanchez, owner of Daga’s Mexican Grill, said.

Burrish says he’s grateful for those who followed guidelines, and knows that public education will help spread the word about safety.

“We can’t enforce that behavior, especially without government mandates, but we do want people to care,” Burrish said.