“Food Truck Fridays” kicks off this week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a two month hiatus, “Food Truck Fridays” is coming back to Sioux City with eight different vendors.

Unlike most years where crowds of people can be seen across Pearl Street Park, event organizers are now asking folks to send one person to order for a large group, and refrain from gathering out on the lawn. While masks are not required for guests, they are highly recommended

To promote social distancing, trucks will also be parked further apart from each other than usual. Additional guidelines for vendors include mandatory masks for cashiers, readily available hand sanitizer and trash bins for customers.

“Food Truck Fridays” runs until September 4th, 2020. The hours are from 11 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.