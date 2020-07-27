Food Truck Fridays hosts grab-and-go event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A grab-and-go event for Sioux City Food Truck Fridays will begin Friday near Pearl Street Park.

Lunch to-go will be provided from food trucks from across the region. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will run from July 31 to September 4. The event is located near Pearl Street Park at 7th Street and Pearl Street in downtown Sioux City.

“People love Food Truck Fridays for the sense of community. We love this community, too. That’s why safety is our top priority. We’re excited to be able to have some type of season,” said Sam Burrish, who volunteers to co-organize the event. “The grab-and-go format is how we could make that possible.”

According to officials, safety measures will be added to this event. Trucks will be parked farther apart to encourage social distancing. No extra seating will be available, and no activities in the park will be held. Patrons are asked to not attend the event in a group but instead, order food for friends or co-workers.

“We know there’s a huge sense of anticipation in having these trucks together at the same location,” Burrish said. “Vendors and patrons have been understanding. We’ve been working to balance many factors to make this possible.”

Sioux City Food Truck Fridays is in its fifth season, and the current conditions have made food trucks in the area more innovative about reaching their customers and finding new locations.

This season of Food Truck Fridays is represented by Great Southern Bank, with support from Downtown Partners and the City of Sioux City.

Menus per week will be posted on the Sioux City Food Truck Fridays Facebook. A food truck map and safety guidelines can also be found on their Facebook.