SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The final day for Food Truck Fridays has passed, another sign of summer coming to an end.

For 8 years, Food Truck Fridays has brought a fleet of mobile restaurants to downtown Sioux City during the summer.

Siouxlanders could find everything from corn dogs to tacos at Pearl Street Park.

Regular vendors told us being a part of the weekly lunch event is extremely fulfilling.

“I really like it, I love Food Truck Friday, we had a lot of customers coming in over here, I enjoyed it […] I enjoy cooking and I care a lot about […] I saw a lot of people buy the food and enjoy the food,” Kamala Sang of Sticky Rice Express said.

While Food Truck Friday is over for the season, many of Siouxland’s Food Trucks have hours through fall and even winter. Siouxlanders can find that information on their various Facebook pages.