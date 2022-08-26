SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland’s yearly food truck event is wrapping up for the year.

Food trucks drove off for the last time as Food Truck Fridays ended for the year.

The annual event has grown in popularity over the years, bringing vendors and the community closer.

Sheli Livengood, the owner of Livengoodies Bakery, said she was going to miss coming out to Pearl Street Park every Friday.

“I’m stuck in the bakery all the time and so when I’m vending is pretty much the only time I can get out and interact with people, so I really enjoy talking to the customers,” said Livengood.

Livengood said that while she hates for the season to end, she is excited for next year to come already.