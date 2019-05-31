Food Truck Friday kicks off

Local News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Food Truck Fridays are back as trucks filled part of Downtown Sioux City Friday.

Many folks enjoyed their lunch breaks outside at the Pearl Street Park, home to the summer lunch tradition.

Over a dozen vendors served BBQ, Chinese, and Mexican options to people. 

"I'm with my family, I'm at food truck Friday and I'm eating Chinese and it's yummy," said attendee Lillian Haukap.

Food Truck Fridays will go on through the end of August. There will be new vendors and returning ones this season according to one of the food truck organizer. 
 

