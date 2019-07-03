Food safety during the 4th of July

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Food is also an important part of the 4th of July and health workers are reminding people to practice food safety while they’re out celebrating.

Whether you’re out at the lake, campgrounds or just in our back yard remember to keep things clean.

“If you’ve been doing activities outside and your hand might not be clean, you might want to find a place that you can actually wash your hands, people want to use hand sanitizers but those aren’t really the best substitutes for washing your hands,” said Michelle Clausen Rosendahl the Director of Environmental Health.

Officials also recommend not keeping leftovers from the 4th of July celebrations because they can go bad quickly from the heat.