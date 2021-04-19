Food distribution event to take place in Sioux City on Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A drive-thru food giveaway will be taking place at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City on Friday.

The Community Action Agency of Siouxland and Woodbury County ISU Extension and Outreach is hosting the event and will be distributing more than 1,250 food boxes as part of the USDA-sponsored Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Anyone wanting to pick up a food box at the event is asked to enter the parking lot via Stadium Drive, entering the road from Singing Hills Boulevard. Volunteers will be on-site to direct traffic as individuals will exit the stadium lot via Line Drive towards Highway 75.

The distribution starts at 10 a.m.

The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. It has delivered more than 150 million boxes containing fresh produce, milk, dairy, and cooked meats to disadvantaged Americans over the last year

Karrie King, the county director for ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County, said they are proud to partner with the Community Action Agency and the USDA for the program.

“A lot of people in our community are struggling, especially with the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to help those families,” King said.

She added that they hope rural families and those with transportation barriers will be able to receive a food box.

Along with boxes being distributed to individual families, the event will also hand out boxes to area pantries and organizations that help those in need to assist in the delivery to community members.