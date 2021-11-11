Food costs in Siouxland rising as holiday season approaches

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As people load up on everything from stuffing to cranberry sauce this holiday season, they may notice how expensive some items have become and government officials say this trend could be around for awhile.

“It has become clear that this is a multi-faceted problem, and it will require multi-faceted action. There is not one switch you can flip,” said Patrick O’Donnell, representative of California’s 70th Assembly District.

The Food and Agriculture Organization said world food prices are up more than 30% in the matter of a year, citing reduced wheat harvests and a sharp uptick in vegetable oil prices as part of the reason why. The effect has slowly trickled into grocery stores and butcher shops as suppliers struggle to meet the needs of retailers, and each visit may becoming more expensive for shoppers.

The assistant manager of The Butcher Shop in Sioux City, Richard Sands, said his latest order of ribeye steaks cost 30% more than the last one he placed just two weeks ago.

“A lot of the demand for ribeye and specialty meat, it did go up in price a little bit. I know we’re just selling what we have currently in our coolers to keep the price low but once we run out of the ribeye, then it’ll go up,” said Sands.

It’s even taking a toll on food donations as the Food Bank of Siouxland said they’re having issues getting enough canned goods they usually receive from area grocery stores, either because there’s a shortage or other problems arising from the logistics in the process.

“Where we buy it, there may be a product that we want but the product is taking longer getting to us because of transportation challenges and transportation is up about 15 percent over what it was last year at this time,” said executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, Jake Wanderscheid.

Sands advises shoppers to buy their meats and stock up for the holidays now as he expects prices to continue to rise as both demand and inflation increase.