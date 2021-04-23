1,200 food boxes distributed to Siouxland families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 1,200 boxes of food were given to Siouxland families Friday, thanks to an effort by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Community Action Agency.

Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City hosted the event. It’s a part of the USDA farmers to families pick up program.

Cars lined up around the stadium and were given packages filled with protein, vegetables, fruits yogurt and milk.

“It’s not only helping out these individual families today that are able to pick up boxes for their families. It also helped out Iowa farmers because with the USDA program. This made sure that farmers struggling to sell their product last year were able to get that off the market,” said Kevin Pottebaum.

Pottebaum adds they had a great turnout and that initially, they weren’t sure how many families would show up. By the end of the day, organizers were just hoping they’d have enough for everyone.