Food Bank, Tyson, YMCA holding another protein distribution

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Another meat distribution will be taking place in South Sioux City Thursday.

Food Bank of Siouxland, Tyson Foods and the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA announced they are holding another distribution event of more than 40,000 pounds of protein.

It will be the third donation event this year. At the end of the event, they estimate about 500,000 meals will have been handed out.

Steve Stouffer, the group president of Tyson Fresh Meats said the company is working to address the issue of food insecurity in the community. He added that he is proud to work with the Food Bank and Norm Waitt Sr YMCA.

Rhonda Robson, CEO of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, echoed that sentiment saying they are glad to show the strength of the Siouxland community and what is good during the pandemic.

“Seeing the faces of the thousands of people our partnership has impacted, will be forever embedded into my heart and I am grateful that we can do it again. Thank you to the many people who made this happen. We are simply honored to be a part of something so GREAT!” Robson said.

The three groups held the second distribution event last Thursday. They had distributed more than 40,000 pounds of meat in about two hours.

The Food Bank of Siouxland’s Development Director Valerie Petersen said they were blown away when Tyson approached them about doing a third distribution event.

“For Tyson to donate almost 500,000 meals worth of protein over such a short period of time shows their commitment to and care for the Siouxland community. The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA has been an invaluable partner in distribution, providing their time and talent and proving that the health and wellness of the Siouxland community is their number one priority. We are so grateful to work with both organizations.”

The distribution from the truck will begin on Thursday at noon at the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA at 601 Riverview Dr. in South Sioux City. The event will end when the donation has been fully distributed. No appointments are needed.