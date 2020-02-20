Food Bank of Siouxland’s Linda Scheid to retire after 14 years AS executive director

After serving 14 years, long time Food Bank of Siouxland Executive Director Linda Scheid will be retiring this coming fall.

According to a release from the food bank, they were distributing just over one million pounds of food per year throughout Siouxland when she started the role as executive director in April of 2006. Most recently, they have distributed more than 2.6 million pounds of food.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have had this tremendous opportunity over these fourteen years,” said Scheid. “I have loved helping to provide access to food for those who struggle to have enough to eat. It has been an honor to serve the Siouxland community, but it’s the right time for me to step away and have more time to spend with my husband Bruce and our family.”

The Food Bank of Siouxland’s Board of Directors thanked Scheid for her service to the organization and wished her well.

“[Linda’s] compassion and care for this organization have been critical to our past and present successes. Linda has made Siouxland a better place to live. We thank her for her dedication and wish her nothing but the best in retirement,” said Board of Directors President Matt Campbell.

The Board of Directors will be starting a search for the next Executive Director to help in a smooth transition when Sheid retires on August 31.