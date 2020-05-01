Food Bank of Siouxland, YMCA partner for second free egg distribution

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA and the Food Bank of Siouxland are continuing their partnership and have planned a second free egg distribution for Siouxlanders in need.

The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA and the Food Bank of Siouxland announced their plan Thursday in a continuation of the egg distribution that began earlier this week.

Fresh eggs have been donated to the food bank by Daybreak Foods and will be free for individuals and families to take home.

The eggs will be available via a trailer in the parking lot of the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City.

The distribution is scheduled for Monday and will run from 11 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. or until the eggs are gone. No appointment is necessary.

Rhonda Robson, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, said this donation and partnership will help to serve many families in the community.

“I am incredibly proud that the YMCA will be able to help serve the community in this way again,” Robson said. “When Linda Scheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland, asked if the Y could help again, our response was a resounding, ‘YES!’ The Y is not just a facility, but we are here to strengthen the community, and this is just one way we can help.”

The Food Bank of Siouxland’s Executive Director Linda Scheid said the generosity shown through the partnership will help countless families in need.

“This donation will help not only those who have struggled with food insecurity prior to the virus but now individuals and families who have lost their paychecks and find themselves needing assistance, perhaps for the very first time in their lives,” Scheid said. “This enormous donation is just another example of how those who can are helping to step in to help care for their communities.”

Scheid said having the trailer parked in YMCA’s lot allows those in need easy access to assistance.

Those who have volunteered to hand the eggs out is another example of the Siouxland community coming together, Sheid said.

In addition to Daybreak Foods, the donation was also made possible by Tom Gullickson, Inc., who supplied transportation, Falcon Packaging, who supplied boxes for the eggs, and Schuster Trucking, who provided the trailer to house the eggs.

Latest Stories