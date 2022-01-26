SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While many non-profits are having a shortage of volunteers due to COVID-19, the Siouxland Food Bank has more than enough people to get the job done.

Businesses from around the area sign up for the backpack program and regular volunteers help manage the warehouse day to day though there has been some shift in who is showing up from the elderly to more younger and recent retirees.

“I think volunteers changed and how the Food Bank manages and works with our volunteers, but we are just so greatly appreciative of everybody that can volunteer.”

The Food Bank of Siouxland serves 100 agencies in 11 counties in the Siouxland area.