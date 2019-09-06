Food Bank of Siouxland unveils new truck

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland is partnering with a local hospital for a new tool in their fight against hunger.

The official unveiling and ribbon cutting for the Food Bank of Siouxland’s new food truck happened Friday.

With the help of MercyOne Siouxland, the new truck that will be used to pick up and distribute food all year.

The food bank’s Executive Director Linda Scheid says the partnership with MercyOne will help more resources going to where they need to be.

“When you have this kind of funding to help support the transportation program, then I can put my resources into the most important thing of all, and that’s the food,” she said.

Schied says that by the end of the month, the food bank of Siouxland will have distributed nearly 2.6 million pounds of food this fiscal year breaking all previous records.