SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland will be lighting the clock tower with orange in honor of Hunger Action Month.

According to a release from the Food Bank of Siouxland, for the month of September, the orange clock tower will signify the lack of access to enough food for a healthy life. It is brought as an annual campaign that brings attention to the need for food in the United States, as well as promotes ways to get involved.

The release stated that one in 10 people are food insecure in Iowa. The Food Bank serves as the main food supplier for nonprofit organizations around Siouxland, such as the food pantries and soup kitchens.

“The challenges of the past two years, including the pandemic and high rates of inflation, have created a financial struggle for many,” said Mayor Bob Scott, “We are fortunate enough to have the Food Bank of Siouxland advocating and providing for those in need and appreciate the generosity of all who give to help feed our community.”

For additional information or to see how you can get involved in ending hunger, visit the Food Bank of Siouxland website.