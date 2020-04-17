Food Bank of Siouxland to receive donation from Iowa Pork Producers Association

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and its county organizers are stepping up to help some Iowa food banks replenish their supply of protein, including Food Bank of Siouxland.

“In this time of need, this is just one way that pork producers can give back and help others. Caring for our communities is one of our ethical principles,” IPPA board member and a pig farmer from Winthrop, Trish Cook said.

IPPA is donating 8,500 pounds of ground pork, to be distributed equally among five food banks serving Iowans.

Each location will receive 1,700 pounds of pork, packaged in one-pound quantities, that will be part of cold-storage boxes the food banks send to pantries within their service areas.

The first pork delivery happened Friday morning to at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo.

The five food banks receiving pork include:

Food Bank for the Heartland

Food Bank of Iowa

Food Bank of Siouxland

Hawkeye Area Community Action Program

Northeast Iowa Food Bank

Food banks across Iowa have adjusted their operations to respond to the growing need while adhering to Governor Reynolds’ social-distancing orders.

According to the executive director at Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Barb Prather, most of Iowa’s food pantries have remained open, though many have transitioned to curbside, drive-through distribution. This means clients remain in their vehicles, while staff or volunteers load up the food.

Prather also mentioned the food banks have seen about a 20% increase in the number of people served throughout its regional system.

“We are up against what could be the most people ever need access to food. Fortunately, we are able to accept a lot of frozen items and put freezer boxes together for the clients we serve. To add ground pork is just another bonus for them,” Prather said.

IPPA has also been working with its county pork producer groups to provide around 8,000 pork snack sticks for grab-and-go meals that schools are offering to local families.

In addition, IPPA and counties have teamed up to give coupons to food banks that clients can redeem for fresh pork products at Iowa retailers.

The pork coupons and snack sticks have also been presented as a thank-you gesture to health care and emergency workers who are on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 virus.

