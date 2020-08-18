Food Bank of Siouxland to be honored on NASCAR Champion’s helmet this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KCAU) – The Food Bank of Siouxland will be honored this weekend on seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson’s helmet for the Cup series races at Dover International Speedway.

The food bank joins four other charities on Johnson’s Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope.

“The events of the past few months have been challenging for everyone including non-profits raising funds for programs and services that assist students and schools,” said NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson.

“For the past nine years, the focus of the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has been providing grants and visibility for non-profits that directly support K-12 public education. Chani (wife) and I are grateful for our partnership with Blue Bunny, and the incredible generosity of Mike and Cheryl Wells. We hope these grants help ease some of the burden these organizations are facing, and I’m pretty sure there are a lot of happy kids looking forward to some ice cream soon,” adds Johnson.

Five charities are featured on my Blue Bunny #HelmetofHope at Dover this weekend. Each charity supports K-12 public education and receives a $25k grant and some awesome @Blue_Bunny ice cream.

👉 https://t.co/sp5k0yDHrk pic.twitter.com/QOivQ4yjyR — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) August 18, 2020

The Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program allows fans and consumers across the U.S. to nominate and vote on non-profit organizations that support K-12 education.

This year, the program was expanded to allow non-profits that provide services to school-age students who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to participate.

In addition to being featured on NASCAR Champion Johnson’s helmet, every recipient is also awarded a $25,000 grant and a Blue Bunny Ice Cream Party.

This year’s five grant recipients are:

DMF Youth, Inc. (New York, N.Y.) – teaches underserved youth the life skills needed to thrive in and out of the classroom by providing free afterschool and summer programming to youth attending Title 1 Schools and youth living in homeless shelters.

Food Bank of Siouxland (Sioux City, Iowa) – ensures that food is easily accessible to students and families in need through their BackPack Program: Food for Kids, and their Mobile School Pantry: Food for Families.

National Mental Health Association of Georgia (Atlanta, Ga.) – Kids on the Block (KOTB) is an educational puppetry program that uses life-sized, multicultural puppets to promote mental wellness for children.

TABLE, Inc. (Carrboro, N.C.) – is committed to delivering healthy food and providing nutrition education to food-insecure children living in Orange County, N.C.

Working in the Schools (Chicago, Ill.) – sets students on a trajectory for long-term success by building critical literacy skills and developing positive self-identity through volunteer-powered mentorship programs and teacher-led literacy professional development

As of August 18, 2020, the Blue Bunny Helmet of Hope program has contributed more than $1.3 million to 121 different charities.

