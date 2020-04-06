Food Bank of Siouxland sets record-breaking month by handing out over 382,000 pounds of food

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a record-breaking month in March, the Food Bank of Siouxland hasn’t slowed down by continuing full speed at the beginning of April.

The Food Bank distributed more than 382,000 pounds of food last month which shattered the previous record.

With the COVID-19 pandemic happening, more people are falling into food insecurity and are turning to food pantries for help.

Although volunteering may have slowed down at the Food Bank because more people are staying home, the donations have not.

“More food than we’ve ever purchased before so that financial support makes all the difference in our efforts to do that and that’s a challenge because the supply chain has been hit really hard but we’re in there fighting for it and so far so good,” said Linda Scheid, Food Bank of Siouxland.

To help families affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, you can lend a hand by visiting their website.