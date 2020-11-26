Community support helps Food Bank of Siouxland keep up with demand

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pandemic has heightened the issue of food insecurity for many families across the Tri-State area.

The director of the Food Bank of Siouxland said more people are reaching out for help and thanks to community support it can make the holiday a little less stressful.

“Food Bank does reach out to 11 counties in northwest Iowa and northeast Nebraska and we do serve 110 agencies. So when the people do support the Food Bank of Siouxland then we’re able to supply food to counties Lyon County in the North and Crawford county in the south,” Jacob Wanderscheid said.

He said the few dollars people donate goes a long way as bigger companies, like Vizio Inc, match donations.

“It’s a great feeling to know you’re giving to somebody that’s less fortunate. Fortunately our employees are very fortunate people and we’re doing well but not every body is and knowing you’ve done that and you’ve given them other things and you’re giving them things that will help them survive it makes you very thankful to be apart of the community,” Derek Teut, Senior Director of Customer Support, said.

Employees of Vizio have raised 4,000 dollars for the Food Bank of Siouxland with an additional 2,000 as a Thanksgiving gift to make sure Siouxlanders have a hot meal.

“One of the things that we did try to provide is turkeys. Usually that’s not something we can but because of the generous donations we were able to provide turkeys to some of our agencies,” Wanderscheid said.

He adds monetary donations are encouraged so the Food Bank can safely purchase already portioned out perishable items like meat and vegetables.